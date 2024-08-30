Fans of the popular TV show Anupamaa were left shocked after actor Sudhanshu Pandey announced that he was quitting the show. The actor played Vanraj on the show, who had several shades of grey and played the former husband to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. He shared the sad news on his social media handle. Amidst speculations surrounding the reason behind his exit, here are 5 actors who might be a suitable replacement for Sudhanshu on the show.

Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj has become synonymous with portraying negative characters with ease. Undoubtedly, the role of Vanraj will come quickly to the actor, along with the character’s complexities.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel is known for his versatility as an actor. He gained prominence as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It will be interesting to see whether he can portray the grey shade of Vanraj’s character in Anupamaa.

Shalin Bhanot

Interestingly, Shalin Bhanot portrayed a grey role in his last TV show Bekaboo. He was also seen playing the negative role of Duryodhan in Suryaputra Karn. We cannot help but think how the Bigg Boss 16 finalist will fit into the role of Vanraj.

Ronit Roy

Who can forget Ronit Roy’s immortalization of the iconic role of Mr Bajaj from Kasauti Zindagii Kay? He has also proven his niche in the film industry. Needless to say, he can be the perfect Vanrah in Anupamaa. Fans might also see an intense camaraderie between Ronit Roy and Rupali Ganguly.

Gaurav Chopra

Gaurav Chopra’s intense looks and powerful performances in some of his earlier TV shows might make him a good choice for Vanraj. He has recently also been part of films like Gadar 2 and Bachchan Pandey. Anupamaa makers, are you listening?

Well, these were some of our suggestions. It will be interesting to see who the makers chose to replace Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa. Meanwhile, there are rumors that Sudhanshu might have quit the show because of some discord with co-star Rupali Ganguly or producer Rajan Shahi. While some speculations suggest that he might participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18.

