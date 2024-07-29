Within a span of a few years, Anupamaa has emerged as one of the most popular Indian television shows. The show is a huge hit among the masses, and on social media platforms, one can witness the massive fan base, which keeps on sharing some exciting insights about the show. One of the major reasons behind such a success is Rupali Ganguly, who has now carved a special place in viewers’ hearts.

The Indian drama series first aired in July 2020 and has been loved by the masses ever since. Rupali portrays the titular character, and over the years, she has built her own fan base. Recently, it came as a shocker for fans when the rumors of Rupali’s exit surfaced on the internet out of nowhere. The reason behind this is said to be Rupali’s political career.

For those who aren’t aware, Rupali Ganguly entered politics by joining Bharatiya Janta Party on 1 May 2024. Following it, there were constant rumors about the actress’ exit from Anupamaa. Now, she has finally broken her silence, shutting down her exit rumors once and for all.

Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production recently launched a fun segment and shared the video on its YouTube channel. After a video with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, the latest episode featured the leading actors of Anupamaa, including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

While talking in this fun segment, Rupali Ganguly addressed the rumors of her exit from Anupamaa. In her response, she said, “Mai Rajan (Shahi) ji se hamesha kehti rehti hoon aur agar nahi bhi kahun, toh bhi wo jaante hai ki I will remain in Anupamaa till till till… I hope Anupamaa never ends. Lekin jab tak Anupamaa rahega, tab tak mujhe iss show mei rehna hai. Aur agar mujhe aise wo kheech ke bhi wo bolenge na ki bahar nikal, toh bhi mai nahi jaungi.”

Well, that’s a big sigh of relief for all Anupamaa fans! Let’s hope that the actress keeps entertaining her fans in the years to come.

