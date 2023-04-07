On World Health Day, ‘Anupamaa’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about the practices that have worked wonders for him and helped him take care of his physical, mental, and spiritual health. He shares tips on staying healthy and how turning vegetarian helped him.

“I think one of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian. This happened more than a decade and a half ago. So, I’ve been a vegetarian for a very major part of my life anyway,” he said.

Talking about his exercise regime, Sudhanshu Pandey added, “My ability to be able to exercise whenever I can, and a little bit of pranayam before I sleep and once I wake up do wonders. I liked all these healthy practices because they have helped my system, my gut health and mental health, and overall, the whole physical existence becomes so much better by doing these very basic things in life.”

Sudhanshu Pandey then shared tips for those who need guidance to start a healthy lifestyle. “To take care of your health, I think the two most important keys are obviously eating the right food or the right amount of food and at the right time. Second is getting good sleep, which is absolutely imperative if you want to be healthy,” he explains.

Sudhanshu said it has become more like a fashion to discuss health and healthy habits.

Sudhanshu said: “A lot of people talk about such things on a regular basis, but there are very few I believe who practice it with absolute honesty. I guess we just need discipline to be able to execute that. And so yes, it all begins in the head. If we become a little more disciplined, we can definitely lead a healthy lifestyle.”

