Ever since Anupamaa went on air, it’s been ruling the TRP charts. Not a single week goes by when the TV show is not topping the list. Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead, the show also has Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma and Jaswir Kaur among many others. More than anything else, the show also makes headlines owing to their off-screen fun together.

Time and again we have seen them posting reels, photos, and videos on social media that would always take the web by storm. But for quite some time, fans have noticed that Anupamaa and Vanraj have not been posting pictures together. Even if they do, it’s a group photo, not of them together which made fans think that all is not well between the two.

For some time, reports of an off-screen cold war between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj have been doing the rounds. It didn’t even seem to die down despite Sudhanshu attending Rupali’s birthday. Now for the first time, Vanraj has reacted to the cold war rumours and called them ‘baseless rumours’.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Sudhanshu said, “I feel all these rumours of the cold war between me and Rupali Ganguly must have been put to rest since, on her birthday, we all enjoyed ourselves together. We were dancing, people saw me and Rupali laughing together and having fun in the photos that were shared online from her birthday bash.”

“I hope now all these baseless rumours are put to rest because they are no truth to them. As far as our social media posts are concerned, Rupali shares a lot of reels with her onscreen partner Anuj and I post stuff with my partner in the show Kavya so it’s natural and professional, nothing personal,” he added further.

We hope all the rumours are put to rest and all the Anupamaa and Vanraj fans are overjoyed.

