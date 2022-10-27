Sudhanshu Pandey, who rose to fame after his stint in Anupamaa as Vanraj, is leading the headlines. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and in a now-deleted post, shared his opinion on Uorfi Javed’s bold outfit choices and topless videos. However, now, the diva has lashed out at the actor and slapped him back with her posts. The verbal war on social media is attracting a lot of attention Scroll below to get the scoop.

Uorfi is known for flaunting her unique and bold outfits. Recently, she landed into a legal trouble for wearing revealing clothes in her latest music video, Hay Hay Yeh Majboori.

Anupamaa actor wrote on his now deleted post slamming Uorfi Javed for sharing a topless video to wish her fans Diwali, “I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can u guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for god’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day.”

Now, Uorfi Javed lashed out at Sudhanshu. She took to her IG stories and shared a media report and wrote atop it, “Very well written. @sudanshu_pandey you should read this. You will understand about your hypocrisy and double standards.” She further stated, “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something.”

After Sudhanshu posted about Uorfi, she was quick to backlash at the actor, and wrote, “You see such ghastly sights coz you don’t control the world. I don’t like seeing men like you telling the world that you don’t like seeing me but I tolerate! Right? Anupamaaa me dialogues nahi mil rahe hai toh socha Uorfi ko bol ke publicity le lu? Till the time you become rich enough to buy Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, you gotta tolerate me. Suck it loser. BTW never seen you raising your voice against any man or sexual predators out there in the industry, but it was important to raise your voice against me cause what I put on my body is your business.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the verbal war between Uorfi and Sudhanshu? Let us know!

