8 Signs That Rachel Fuda Is The Villain Of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14

Reality TV cannot breathe without drama, and fans live for that. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is among the most dramatic shows ever in the Real Housewives franchise and has gained traction because of Rachel Fuda’s endless attempts to stir up conflict. Despite her appearance in just two seasons of the series, Fuda quickly became a polarising figure among the cast and viewers. While she may not be the villain in the traditional sense, her time on RHONJ Season 14 has shown that she is one of the more challenging cast members to deal with on the show. Moreover, her blunt remarks and candid opinions have changed the group dynamics, especially regarding Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice. As many viewers have found themselves irritated with Fuda’s behaviour throughout the season, her presence has impacted the fans and the cast. Here, we lay out the top 8 signs that Rachel Fuda is the villain of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Rachel Fuda Judging Teresa Guidice For Her Past

Although Rachel Fuda and her husband John made many mistakes in their lives, the former judged Teresa on her missteps without acknowledging her growth. After Teresa served one year in prison for defrauding the US government, she had always owned her mistakes and been open about it on RHONJ. However, Fuda doesn’t seem to move forward and let them go. Even though it has been years since Teresa returned from prison and reintegrated into her life, Fuda has always questioned whether she has truly changed. Her insinuation that Teresa’s past mistakes still influenced her current decisions was offensive to her. While Fuda cannot let go of Teresa’s past, she has overlooked her husband’s shortcomings, which have been pointed out consistently by the rest of the RHONJ cast.

Rachel Fuda Is A Clout Chaser

While Rachel Fuda’s appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey is seemingly to bring her brand of entertainment, many viewers felt that her presence last season was more about chasing clout. Unlike in season 13, she consistently stirred up drama, creating overwhelming conflicts and barging herself into issues. Her involvement seemed disingenuous despite her denials. Her bizarre behaviour was designed to make a splash, leading to speculation about her true intentions. While not aiming to be the villain, her choices to put herself and her family in the spotlight were seen as clout-chasing rather than defending others.

Rachel Fuda Doesn’t Give Benefit Of The Doubt

Despite having her moments on RHONJ, Rachel Fuda struggled to give her fellow cast the benefit of the doubt. She often built up drama in her mind, affecting her confrontations and making her believe others were inherently mean to her. Rather than letting others explain, she frequently jumped to conclusions. Throughout season 14 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Fuda questioned the sincerity of her castmates, even doubting their apologies. When Jennifer tried to reconcile with her at Danielle Cabral’s party, Fuda couldn’t listen, remaining skeptical about Jennifer’s motives and intentions.

Rachel Fuda Doesn’t Have Productive Conversations With Teresa

Rachel Fuda’s behaviour on the RHONJ has surprised many by casting her as a villain, which is largely due to her interactions with Teresa in season 14. Instead of seeking common ground or sorting things out, Fuda approaches Teresa with a confrontational attitude that leads to arguments rather than productive conversations. Moreover, Fuda’s approach to their conversations sparks conflicts, making her arguments with Teresa feel one-sided. Throughout the season, Fuda’s attitude has consistently contributed to the tension, with her resorting to arguments and accusations rather than working toward resolution.

Rachel Fuda Follows Margaret

Rachel Fuda and Margaret’s relationship on the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 created one of the most volatile relationships in the franchise. Fuda’s inclination towards Margaret at the time of struggle often showcased their solid bond. While many viewers assumed Margaret was shaping Fuda as a protégé, with Fuda closely following her guidance amidst the drama, their collaboration seemed to prioritize their own interests over those of the RHONJ cast. Fuda’s unwavering loyalty to Margaret was evident, but their blind allegiance ended up with doubts about Fuda’s authenticity, credibility, and sanity among the rest of the cast.

Rachel Fuda Involving Her Husband In The Drama

Rachel Fuda has often involved her husband, John, in her drama and has received criticism for doing so. Despite being open with her husband about the lives of other RHONJ cast members, he was not socially present in her initial days on the series. As John began attending RHONJ events, it became harder for Fuda to shield him from the drama while keeping him informed. Not only this, John, who describes himself as above the series drama, began defending his wife during key moments. John’s involvement in Fuda’s drama only intensified the situation and cemented her role as a villain.

Rachel Fuda Turned On Jennifer Fessler

Rachel Fuda’s flair for drama was evident in the RHONJ season 14, especially when she had a fallout with Jennifer Fessler. Despite having an on-again, off-again friendship, their conflict seemed surprising, given the broader cast dynamics. Early in the season, they appeared to get along. However, the two began to conflict during a group trip to the Hamptons. Fuda accused Jennifer of being two-faced, revealing instances of her speaking poorly about others behind their backs, which led to a heated argument. Fuda’s confrontational approach and focus on her interest only fueled her reputation as an instigator.

Rache Fuda’s Drama With Teresa

Rachel Fuda’s several attempts to stir drama with Teresa throughout the RHONJ season 14 were very clear. Initially seeming to side with Teresa in her feud with Melissa, Fuda’s stance shifted as she began questioning Teresa’s loyalty, accusing her of playing both sides. Despite Teresa’s usual transparency, she felt undermined by Fuda’s probing and chose to distance herself from her. However, Fuda’s persistent challenges to Teresa, who was unwilling to relinquish her position as the show’s leader, resulted in accusations of manipulation.

