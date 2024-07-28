Winsor Harmon, AKA Thorne Forrester, once expressed his shock and Disappointment after The Bold and the Beautiful recaps his role in the show. Winsor Harmon, who got his first big acting break playing Del Henry on the popular daytime soap “All My Children” from 1994 to 1995, became a prominent actor in the soap world after he was cast on “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Thorne Forrester in 1996.

Harmon, the third actor to play Thorne Forrester, replacing Jeff Trachta, remained on the show for 20 years before he was recast by soap vet Ingo Rademacher, best known for his longtime role as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital.

While fans were surprised to learn Winsor Harmon was being booted from the show, perhaps no one was more surprised than the actor himself, who said he was shocked and disappointed to discover that The Bold and the Beautiful creator was recasting his role.

In a 2017 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Winsor Harmon opened up about his forced exit, revealing how he learned he was being let go. Harmon said he received a call from the show’s executive producer, Brad Bell, where he was told “there was a storyline coming.”

A month later, Winsor Harmon received another call from Bell saying he was going to be replaced on The Bold and the Beautiful. Harmon, who was reported to be ly shocked and disappointed by the recast, said, “I got the call from him that he was going to recast the role. So yeah, it was a bit of a shocker, I have to say.”

Harmon told the Digest he was aware actors are “hired and we’re fired on a daily basis” in the Soap Opera world and had made peace with the creator’s decision to recast the role.

Rademacher starred as Thorne Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful from 2017 to 2019 before leaving the show for General Hospital. Meanwhile, Winsor Harmon, who was arrested twice in 2018 for public intoxication, was invited back to The Bold and The Beautiful in 2022.

