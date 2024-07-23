Since its debut in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has dished out epic on-screen feuds. Historically, sometimes, the on-screen drama inadvertently spills over into real life. In the 1990s, a real-life rivalry brewed between The Bold and the Beautiful cos-stars Kimberlin Brown and Hunter Tylo, captivated soap fans after the once close friends turned into bitter rivals following Tylo’s divorce.

Kimberly Brown and Hunter Tylo used to be good friends and were once so close that Brown and her husband, Gary Pelzer, went on double dates with Hunter and Michael Tylo. However, their friendship disintegrated in 1994 during Hunter’s divorce from Michael.

Hunter Tylo detailed the disintegration of her friendship with Kimberly Brown in her book in the late 1990s. Tylo said while she was fighting for the custody of her sons custody of their two sons Brown and her husband reportedly sided with Michael, which infuriated Hunter.

While the two continued to work together, they reportedly began to clash on The Bold and the beautiful set. Both women even alleged unsafe working environments. Tylo said their feud turned so ugly that Kimberly Brown hired a bodyguard for protection.

In response, Hunter Tylo said she hired a little person as a bodyguard to follow her around and ridicule Brown.

While Hunter Tylo and Brown’s friendship ended due to the latter siding with Tylo’s husband, the couple later reconciled and went on to have two more children. However, in 2005, Soap Central reported that Hunter and Michael were divorcing again.

Kimberly Brown and Hunter Tylo’s characters also feuded on the show. Brown’s character, Sheila Carter, terrorized members of the Forrester family, including Hunter’s character, Taylor Hayes, who was married to Ridge Forrester.

