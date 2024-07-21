The Bold & The Beautiful Star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) Once Accused Hunter Tylo (Taylor) Of Spreading "Vicious Rumors/Gossip"

Dr. Taylor Hayes Hunter Tylo (Dr. Taylor Hayes) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) have fought over the affections of fashion designer Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss) since 1990 on the CBS Daytime Soap Opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Explosive fights were part of the on screen tensions between Tylo and Lang’s characters as they battled for Forrester’s attention. However, the co-stars surprised fans when their on-screen drama spilled into their real lives after Ronn Moss’ exit from the series.

Multiple publications have alleged that the leading ladies in Ridge Moss’s life struggled to get along off-screen for years. Their feud was often reported but was not backed up by concrete evidence other than citing a few anonymous sources who alleged Katherine Kelly Lang and Hunter Tylo feuded throughout their time on the soap opera.

However, in 2012, shortly after Moss exited the show, fans got a brief glimpse of their off-screen in an infamous Twitter dust-up. In 2012, a fan tweeted Lang, alleging Hunter Tylo failed to stop people from spreading “vicious rumors/gossip” about her. The alleged “HT (Hunter Tylo) fans love to spread vicious rumors/gossip about you, and She does nothing 2 Stop them. Ignore the haters.”

Katherine Kelly Lang fired up over the alleged information confronting Hunter Tylo about the “vicious rumors/gossip”, tweeting: “Hunter, why don’t you talk to me?” Ouch!

Hunter Tylo responded quickly, tweeting, “Yes, about what?”

Tylo then denied the pot-stirring fan’s claims and asked Lang “Don’t get caught up in chaos: We have enuff 2 deal with right? We are all on the same team.”

Katherine Kelly Lang did not respond to the tweet. Hunter Tylo departed the show for good in 2019.

