Cobra Kai has returned with its sixth and final season, marking the conclusion of the Netflix martial arts series. Being the last season, the new episodes will not only culminate the storyline but also the individual arcs of our favorite characters.

Almost all the main characters are reprising their roles from the previous seasons, bringing together an exciting mix of rivalries and conflicts. Here is the complete cast and character guide of Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 6.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio, who has been playing the role of Sensei Daniel LaRusso since the first Karate Kid film in 1984, reprises his role in Cobra Kai Season 6. LaRusso will be facing new challenges as he endeavors to lead the Miyagi Do dojo to the International Sekai Taikai Tournament, while Chozen and Johnny also eye to be the leaders. Outside of The Karate Kid franchise, Macchio has starred in the films Hitchcock, He’s Way More Famous Than You, and A Good Night to Die.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Another Karate Kid veteran, William Zabka returns to the series as Johnny Lawrence, who will stop being a Cobra Kai sensei and adopt the Miyagi Do way. As Johnny prepares to support his growing family, he will clash with Daniel over who should lead Miyagi Do. Zabka is also recognized for his roles in movies like Where Hope Grows and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan, who has been playing the role of Robby Keene since Cobra Kai’s inception, will also return in season 6. As Robby has reached the All Valley finals in every season, he will be pushing to train harder. Meanwhile, he will work on strengthening his relationship with Miguel. Buchanan’s other credits include the shows Designated Survivor, The Fosters, and Game Shakers.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Another star who has been associated with the show since the beginning, Xolo Maridueña returns as Miguel Diaz. As Miguel hopes to find a good college, he also feels worried about his family’s financial struggles. He now aims to win the Sekai Taikai for a scholarship to secure his future. Maridueña had his breakthrough by playing the titular role in the DC superhero film Blue Beetle.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Continuing his legacy from The Karate Kid films, Martin Kove stars as John Kreese. After escaping prison in the previous season, John will be teaming up with Sensei Kim to train students for the Sekai Taikai. Meanwhile, he will continue to struggle due to his past traumas, inflicted due to war. Kove has also been seen in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Eternity: The Movie.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Series regular Mary Mouser reprises her role as Samantha LaRusso, the daughter of Daniel. In season 6, Mary will try to bury the hatchet with Tory, moving on from their troubled past, but unexpected events at the Sekai Taikai will bring them into conflict again. Apart from Cobra Kai, Mouser is also famous for her roles in the shows Body of Proof and Scandal.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Peyton List had a recurring role in seasons 2 and 3 but became a series regular in the subsequent three seasons. Tory will be seen mending her relationship with Sam as the pair plan to represent Miyagi Do at the Sekai Taikai. However, an unexpected tragedy will change her path. List’s other works include the shows Light as a Feather and School Spirits.

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Vanessa Rubio also returns to the show as Carmen Diaz, Miguel’s mother. Carmen, who got into a relationship with Johnny, is now pregnant with his child and will welcome Miguel and Robby’s half-sibling soon.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler is all set to reprise her role as Amanda LaRusso, Daniel’s wife and Mary’s mother. The actress is also known for her appearances in the shows Working Class and The Big Bang Theory.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand reprises his role as Eli Moskowitz, aka Hawk, in Cobra Kai season 6. As he denies applying for admission to MIT, Hawk will once again get at loggerheads with Demetri. Bertrand shot to fame as a Disney star with the show Kirby Buckets and the film The Swap.

Supporting Cast

Apart from the above star cast, the following actors will also be seen in supporting roles in Cobra Kai Season 6:

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond “Stingray” Porter

Oona O’Brien as Devon

Joe Seo as Kyler Park

Barrett Carnahan as Young John Kreese

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. The second part arrives on November 15th, 2024, with the third and final part streaming sometime in 2025.

