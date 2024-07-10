After accusing Fast and The Furious star Vin Diesel, Paul Walter Hauser has owned up to his mistake of shading the actor. The 37-year-old took to his social media to publicly apologize to the 56-year-old actor after accusing him of being difficult to work with.

Hauser wrote, “A few weeks back, I made a random comment about Vin Diesel. It started somewhat humorous, but unraveled into me dogging him out over behavior I had heard about on multiple occasions from multiple sources.”

His comments came during a press junket for his movie Inside Out 2. While talking with CinemaBlend, a reporter compares Hauser’s voice performance to Diesel’s work in Guardians of the Galaxy. To this, Hauser said, “Please don’t say that. I like to think I’m on time and approachable. Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

Later, the interview was shared on social media which gained attention. Hauser also explained in his apology that he was running on “1 hour of sleep” before flying from Atlanta to Los Angeles for a full day of press for the movie. He continued, “I was exhausted and, in my fatigued state, I shot my mouth off and made a careless, needlessly mean-spirited, comment. That comment was recorded and then went viral.”

Furthermore, Hauser cleared out that he and Diesel never actually met each other. He added, “I no longer feel that way and am genuinely sorry for shooting my mouth off and not showing love to Vin, who I do not know and have never met.” He admitted that it was “not fair” of him to pass judgment on others, whether the rumors were true or not.

Hauser’s Instagram post was a Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 4:11 which read, “Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life,” and his words were the caption. He further said, “As a self-professed Christian, I need to do a better job of loving people and not trying to “right a wrong”, or allow my ego to posture itself with some sort of verbal flex. It just isn’t additive to our culture, and it can hurt other people.”

Lastly, he again apologized to Diesel saying, “@vindiesel – I apologize. Thank you for entertaining so many people and making them happy. I’m trying to do the same.”

