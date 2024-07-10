Tobey Maguire, 49, is making headlines for his rumored affair with 20-year-old model Lily Chee. The pair sparked speculations about their relationship after being spotted celebrating the 4th of July together, with the actor’s arm around the model.

Maguire is being trolled for dating a much younger woman who has just gotten out of teenage and is being labeled as the next Leonardo DiCaprio, the star already infamous for only dating girls below the age of 25. As the rumors about the alleged relationship continue to swirl, here is all you need to know about Lily Chee.

Lily Chee is a Model and Actress

Lily Chee is a model, actress, and content creator. Based in New York, Chee was discovered by her manager after a soccer game at the age of 10, which marked the beginning of her career. Ever since, she has garnered a huge following on social media, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 300k subscribers on YouTube.

As a model, Chee has collaborated with brands like Dior, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger. In her free time, the model likes to travel, play soccer, dance, and shop around. She is quite active on social media and regularly posts her glamorous pictures on Instagram.

Chee has appeared in quite a few projects as an actress, including Zoe Valentine, The Other Two, New Amsterdam, and the web series Chicken Girls. She also shares a Marvel connection with her rumored boyfriend, as the actress starred in an episode of the superhero series Daredevil in 2016.

Tobey Maguire and Lily Chee are Reportedly Keeping It Casual

While neither of the two have commented on their relationship, a source has revealed that Maguire and Chee are hanging out casually. “They aren’t seriously dating, but have been hanging out.” The pair apparently met through some common friends, including businessman Richie Akiva.

Further divulging details about their Independence Day hangout, which happened at Michael Rubin’s annual party, the insider said, “Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hang out and meet up. They were together all night hanging out, having fun, and went to an after-party with a big crew.”

