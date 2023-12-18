Spider-Man is one of those comic book characters that has been portrayed by several actors over the years. But the most popular ones were played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. There is also an ongoing debate about who portrayed the best version of the web-slinging superhero among the three. A recent Netflix data has put an end to that for now!

Among the three, Tobey played the role first. He worked with notable director Sam Raimi and made three films in the early 2000s. Tobey’s franchise was followed by Andrew’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, but it stopped at two films only. Andrew’s version is allegedly the least popular one, but things changed. People’s affection for Andrew’s Spidey was renewed after the 2021 MCU movie No Way Home. And that leads us to Tom! Age-wise, Tom is the most accurate version of Pete Parker, and people also love him in the character. He is the official Peter Parker in the MCU and has three solo films which were financially successful.

It is a treat for the fans that all the Spider-Man films of Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield are available on the streaming platform Netflix. The data received from the streaming service has ended the years-long debate about who the most popular Spider-Man actor is. The OTT platform also has the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but we will keep it away from the tally.

As per a MovieWeb report, Netflix subscribers have over 100 million hours of all the Spider-Man movies over a period of six months. According to that, Andrew Garfield’s films were watched for 36.2 million hours, Tom Holland’s for 48.9 million hours, and Tobey Maguire’s films were watched for 59.5 million hours.

Judging from the data above, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is the most popular Peter Parker actor among the fans. However, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a special place in the fans’ hearts as it brought together all three Spider-Men in one film. The 2021 film is reportedly the third highest-grossing MCU film, which earned $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

As per reports, Tom Holland will allegedly reprise his role for a fourth film in his solo franchise. On the other hand, several rumors claimed Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will have a crucial role in Avengers: Secret Wars and will allegedly lead the team along with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

