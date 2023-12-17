Amber Heard has been keeping it low-key on the private front ever since her infamous defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, she’s ready to conquer on the professional level and will next be seen in the much-anticipated films Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and In the Fire. A bona fide star with an impressive filmography, Heard has carved a niche in Hollywood despite courting numerous controversies. She’s also a fashionista who has served many iconic high-end fashion-forward moments with her impeccable sartorial taste. But do you know who she takes inspiration from? Well, it’s none other than Hollywood royalty, Angelina Jolie. Amber once revealed that she has looked up to Jolie as her idol, adding that she wanted to model her career.

In 2022, Amber made it to the headlines almost every day, but for all the wrong reasons. The Zombieland actress’s highly publicized defamation trial against Depp brought her a reputation as a villain as she continued to weather unabashed public scrutiny. However, she rose from the dead despite losing the battle and got back on the set with ever more determination, proving her commitment as an actress.

Before marrying Johnny Depp and the aftermath that followed, Amber Heard was a Hollywood sweetheart, admired by many for her impeccable beauty and screen presence. This gave the Never Back Down actress the confidence to emulate the career trajectory of Angelina Jolie, who is known to be one of the most popular Hollywood stars of all time.

When Heard was an emerging star, trying to make a name for herself with films like Syrup, Paranoia, and Machete Kills, she looked up to Angelina Jolie as her role model. “I can’t think of anyone who’s accomplished the kind of trajectory I admire better than Angelina Jolie. She’s parlayed life in the public eye and used it to her advantage as opposed to just living life as a recluse because you feel taken advantage of by the general public and the paparazzi-obsessed culture,” she told Vanity Fair.

Angelina Jolie is one name that serves as an inspiration to many young girls across the globe. More than just a pretty face, Jolie’s accomplishments extend beyond her prolific acting career, as she strives to make the world a better place with her humanitarian activities. The Wanted star’s impressive resume boasts films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Salt, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Original Sin, Maleficent, and Eternals.

At present, Amber Heard and Angelia Jolie may not have a career trajectory in common, but they did lead similarly tumultuous married lives, which ended in ugly separation from their significant others. If there’s one Hollywood divorce that grabbed as many eyeballs as Heard and Depp, it has to be Jolie’s separation from her husband Brad Pitt, which saw the once head-over-heels lovers dragging each other to court.

While Amber was once all giddy for Angelina, the latter was exactly not fond of her friend Johnny Depp’s former wife. A few reports have suggested that Jolie even warned the Pirates of the Caribbean star about his marriage to Heard. Back in 2014, the National Enquirer reported that Angelina Jolie had not liked the Aquaman actress since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp. “Angelina Jolie is giving romance advice to old pal Johnny Depp, warning him he may be making a big mistake marrying Amber Heard,” it read. There have also been rumors that Jolie has had an on-and-off crush on Depp, and he, too, reportedly fancied her. Whether Jolie really wanted to convince Depp to end his relationship with Amber or not is not clear, but it’s unfortunate how the events unfolded for the trio.

