Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s messy divorce was one of the most discussed topics in the media. It still comes up in interviews like most recently; Jolie revealed that she suffered from Bell’s Palsy before her divorce from the Bullet Train star owing to stress. Keep scrolling to know more deets.

Angelina and Brad met while filming Mr & Mrs Smith and soon fell in love with each other. After staying together for over a decade, they decided to separate. The couple got married in 2014, and soon after, they filed for divorce in 2016. Jolie and Pitt were officially divorced in 2019. They have six children and were one of the most ideal couples in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a very public relationship; their love was visible to all, and their divorce became a high-profile thing, too. From cheating allegations to domestic violence, it had everything leaving their fans shattered. The divorce also took a toll on the actors, and they have now moved on from each other. Brad is allegedly in a happy relationship with Ines de Ramon, while Jolie is busy with her kids and other work.

Recently, Angelina Jolie revealed that she had temporary face paralysis on one side because of the stress from her troubled marriage with Brad Pitt before the divorce. She has made several other allegations against her ex-husband on multiple occasions. Let us look at them here:

1. Cheating

As per Page Six, Jolie hired a private detective to keep an eye on Brad, as she suspected him of having an affair with Marion Cotillard. They were paired in the movie Allied, and Angie allegedly thought they were fooling around on the film’s set. However, the rumors were never confirmed, but it is believed that it was one of the reasons behind their divorce.

2. Looting their winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s conflict over their French winery had been on the news for quite some time. As per the Financial Times report, the actress’s former investment firm Nouvelle, which held her stake in the winery, alleged that Pitt planned to take complete control over Chateau Miravel after the divorce. They sought $350 million in damages.

3. Jolie Felt Insignificant

Once speaking to the French publication Le Figaro, Angelina Jolie revealed that she felt insignificant and hurt during the final moment of her relationship with Brad Pitt. The actress also explained that she felt a deep sadness within, which wasn’t visible to people, and doing Maleficent at that time felt like therapy to her.

4. Physical Abuse

Brad Pitt abused one of their kids on a private plane, and the divorce filing came soon after the incident took place. As per Jolie’s claims, Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her. He then again grabbed her shoulders, shook her, and then pushed her against the bathroom wall. He then moved on to choke one of the kids and struck another in the face. The kids were terrified of Pitt, and some were even crying.

5. Angelina’s Struggle With Face Paralyses

Recently, while speaking to the WSJ Magazine, Angelina Jolie revealed that before the divorce, during the months heading towards the separation, the Eternals star suffered from the neurological disorder Bell’s Palsy because of the stress. It was indeed a challenging period for the actress. She said, “My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.” She was diagnosed with the disorder in 2017 and termed it as a difficult year while speaking about it in a separate interview previously.

