Jason Momoa has been active in showbiz since the age of 19. But he gained worldwide recognition for his role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones. But did you know? Despite his iconic portrayal in the HBO series, the Aquaman star was left jobless for years. Scroll below for the heartbreaking details!

Things got challenging as Jason was unable to provide for his family. For the unversed, he was in a relationship with actress Lisa Bonet. The couple is blessed with two children – a daughter, Lola Iolani, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. While one thought he would be bombarded with offers after his ruthless portrayal as Khal Drogo, the reality was far off.

Jason Momoa’s controversial journey with Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 1 witnessed the end of Khal Drogo. He was only seen in illusions in the following season. Jason Momoa received a lot of backlash after he spoke about getting to r*pe beautiful women while portraying the character. He also used a similar term while talking about his character’s camaraderie with Emilia Clarke‘s Danaerys Targaryen. His words did not go very well with the masses, and he later had to issue a public apology on Instagram.

Jason Momoa was jobless after Game Of Thrones role

Little did he know that the worst was yet to come! Recalling the tough time in an interview with InStyle, Jason Momoa shared, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies, and you’re completely in debt.”

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jason also revealed that he was typecast after playing Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones. “Not a lot of people thought I spoke English. You’re not gonna put him [Drogo] in a comedy. You’re not gonna put him in a romantic. You’re pigeon-holed,” he added.

Fortunately, things turned around for Momoa when he was offered a cameo role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He played Arthur Curry/ Aquaman for the first time before landing another opportunity in Justice League.

Jason Momoa’s upcoming film

In 2018, Jason Momoa landed the lead role in the DC Extended Universe film Aquaman. Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman played pivotal roles in the film that turned out to be a billion-dollar affair at the worldwide box office.

The sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theatres worldwide on December 20, 2023. The James Wan directorial is currently facing a lot of negativity because of the inclusion of Amber Heard. Her role has significantly been reduced amid all the backlash.

As per several rumors, Jason Momoa is taking home a staggering salary of $15 million for Aquaman 2. Given the success of the first installment, his earnings have doubled from the previous sum of $7.5 million.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be his last stint as Arthur Curry. There are strong rumors that he will now step into the role of Lobo in the DCU.

