Jonathan Majors is finally undergoing trial for his domestic abuse case, and his driver, Naveed Sarwar, took the stand recently and shared his recollections from the fateful day. Majors got arrested in March this year, and with that, his entire future got shoved into uncertainty, including his role in the MCU, whose parent company is Disney. The company is known for keeping its image squeaky clean. Therefore, it would be a big hit for Marvel if Majors is found guilty in the ongoing case.

Jonathan has been accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who is reportedly a professional dancer. After appearing as He Who Remains or Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, the actor shot to unparalleled fame. The trial over an alleged assault commenced with opening arguments on December 4th. His driver, Naveed, has now testified against Jabbari.

According to Courthouse News, Jonathan Majors’ driver, Naveed Sarwar, through an Urdu interpreter, told the court that the Kang actor was not doing anything, but Grace Jabbari was doing it. Naveed said that Jonathan was trying to get rid of her and allegedly asked Grace to leave him alone as he had to go somewhere. Majors’ driver continued, “The girl became very angry… the boy wanted to get rid of the girl, and he opened the door.”

The driver was allegedly looking in the front when the argument between Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari broke out. He said, “I had a feeling the girl had hit the boy…because of the way that she was fighting and the sounds produced.” According to a Rolling Stone report, Majors seemed satisfied with Naveed’s testimony as he smiled for the first time in court.

As per reports, Jonathan allegedly received a romantic text from another woman and grabbed his phone on that day. The actor allegedly twisted his girlfriend’s arm and reportedly struck her in the back of the head before throwing her inside the car when she attempted to follow him.

The trial is said to last two weeks.

On the professional front, Jonathan Majors was last seen in Loki Season 2, where he reprised his role as He Who Remains, besides appearing in the role of Victor Timely, another Kang the Conqueror.

For more updates on Majors’ case, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selena Gomez May Be Defending Benny Blanco But Remember When She Slammed Justin Bieber Connection & Said, “My Life Isn’t About My Ex”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News