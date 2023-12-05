Jonathan Majors has gained much recognition for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He started his career on the small screen and is now associated with one of the highest-grossing studios. However, his professional life has taken a hit with the assault charges against him, and the trial is underway; let us look at his career timeline from When We Rise to Creed III and Loki 2.

The actor was born in California and studied at Duncanville High School. He was so inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, especially by Heath Ledger’s Joker, that he joined the theatres. He then went to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to get his bachelor’s degree and earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama in 2016.

Jonathan Majors got his first job as an actor while doing his Masters at the Yale School of Drama, and from there to bagging the role of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, he has received love and appreciation as an actor. He is one of the rising stars of Hollywood. He will be significantly impacted if he is proven guilty in the ongoing domestic violence and assault case by his alleged ex-girlfriend.

Here is a list of works done by Jonathan Majors in Hollywood.

Films

Do not Disturb [2011]

Jonathan Majors debuted with Do Not Disturb, a comedy-drama that revolved around the weird things behind the door of room 316. Many might not even know that Majors appeared in this film, but he did.

Hostiles [2017]

The film takes in New Mexico during the 1892s and features Christian Bale in a critical role. The MCU star played the role of Henry Woodson and was cast in a minor role. However, Majors made a strong impact with his exceptional talent as he shared the screen with versatile actors like Bale. Not to forget it was his second feature film only.

White Boy Rick [2018]

Jonathan Majors appeared as Johnny Lil Man Curry in this Matthew McConaughey-led movie. It was a crime drama by Yann Demange. He played the role of a drug dealer, and his acting prowess showed vividly in this movie as he imparted a certain sense of empathy to his character.

Out of Blue [2018]

Another crime drama starring Mamie Gummer, Patricia Clarkson, Jacki Weaver, and others alongside Jonathan Majors. The story is based on Martin Amis’s 1997 novel Night Train.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco [2019]

It is considered to be one of the best movies of Majors. It is about the story of a black man searching for some meaning in his hometown that he fails to recognize with Majors in the role of Jimmy’s best friend, Mont Allen. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and has won many accolades.

Captive State [2019]

Starring Majors, Vera Farmiga, John Goodman, and Colson Baker, it is a sci-fi thriller film that did not do financially well at the box office. The film is based on the post-apocalyptic world after an alien invasion.

Gully [2019]

It is a crime drama by Nabil Elderkin starring Kelvin Harrison, Jacob Latimore, Amber Heard, Terrence Howard, and Majors in crucial roles. It revolves around three teenagers in Los Angeles and the challenges they face in their lives.

Jungleland [2019]

Majors is once again seen as a gangster who offers to help two brothers advance their careers. The film stars actors like Charlie Hunman and Jack O’Connell in crucial roles.

Da 5 Bloods [2020]

Directed by Spike Lee, Jonathan Majors got the opportunity to share screen time with the late Chadwick Boseman in this war drama. The movie revolves around four Vietnam War veterans who came back to their country to look for the remains of their fallen leader, along with a treasure. The audience received it well, and became Winner of the AFI Movie of the Year.

The Harder They Fall [2021]

The revenge drama revolved around Majors’s lust for vengeance on Rufus Buck for killing his parents in his childhood. The critics praised the majors’ character, and the director, Jeymes Samuel, won a BAFTA Film Award for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer/Director.

Devotion [2022]

It is a biographical war drama inspired by the 2015 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos. It is about the friendship between Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.

Magazine Dreams [2023]

It is a story about an aspiring bodybuilder who is ambitious about achieving massive stardom even if it compromises his health. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January. It will be released on December 8th in the theatres.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [2023]

Jonathan Majors debuted his MCU film with Ant-Man 3 as Kang the Conqueror. The audience saw the council of Kangs in the post-credit scene as well. Even for those few seconds, we could see the versatility in his acting.

Creed III

He was seen as Damian Anderson alongside Michael B Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and others. It is an American sports drama directed by Jordan and received many positive reviews from moviegoers.

Television

When We Rise [2017]

Jonathan Majors started his journey with television and appeared in four episodes of the mini-series When We Rise. He played the role of a gay person based on Ken Jones.

Lovecraft Country [2020]

The American horror drama became a breakthrough in his career. He appears in the role of Atticus Freeman, who embarks on a journey to find his missing father and encounters mysterious things. The series had ten episodes, and Majors played the leading role.

Loki [2021-2023]

Jonathan Majors first appeared in the MCU as one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains, and became an instant hit with the audience. He appeared in the role of He Who Remains once again in Loki Season 2. In the Tom Hiddleston web series, he appeared as another variant of Kang, Victor Timelyries.

The actor is undergoing a trial for allegedly assaulting and abusing his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested in March this year. His lawyers claimed that the woman made false accusations.

