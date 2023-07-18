Michael B Jordan is among the most celebrated names in the industry. While not only his acting, but the actor’s jaw-dropping physique has won millions of hearts. His physique is so s*xy that his co-star Angela Bassett once also agreed and imagined how his s*x life in the bedroom must be. Scroll down to read the scoop.

MBJ began his career in showbiz at an early age and landed his first role in 1999. The actor further continued his gigs in TV and movies till his breakthrough role came with the 2006 HBO drama The Wire.

Throughout his career, Michael B Jordan has worked with many celebrated filmmakers. In 2018, he also made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Black Panther. The movie starred late actor Chadwick Boseman and King T’Challa, aka Black Panther, in the lead role, while MBJ portrayed his cousin and rival Erik Killmonger. The movie also saw Angela Bassett playing T’Challa’s mother Ramonda who nailed her performance with sheer grace.

Back in 2018, the Academy’s Honorary Award-winning actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and played the game of Sady Black Panther. During the show, the actress was asked who she thinks is more of a s*x kitten in the bedroom and she seemed embarrassed and was hiding her face when she heard the options were Michael B Jordan and Chadwick Boseman.

When Angela Bassett was being tight-lipped about her answer, the host said, “I think it’s Jordan.” She again asked the host saying, “You think it’s Jordan?” and further added, “Yeah, I’ve gotta agree with you.”

Well, all Jordan fans must agree with Bassett seeing MBJ’s physique and his popularity among the ladies.

For the unversed, Michael B Jordan’s Killmnonger died in the first film and he has not yet returned to the MCU. However, his appearance in the single movie was enough to receive a tremendous amount of love from the viewers.

