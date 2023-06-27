Chadwick Boseman immortalize Black Panther, aka T’Challa, when he first donned the black suit made from vibranium in Captain America: Civil War. The actor then reprised his part in the superhero’s first standalone film, Avengers: Infinity War, and then finally, Avengers: Endgame, before the world bid him a teary farewell after losing his cancer and passing away in August 2020.

While MCU fans – especially those who stan BP, are adamant no one else can play the character the way he did, there is one person who saw him as the King of Wakanda before he even landed the role. And today, we are talking about that incident – and how a security guard predicted Boseman’s future in the superhero world.

As all his fans know, Chadwick Boseman was known for positively impacting everyone he came in contact with – irrespective of them being A-list actors or crew members. The same was true when the actor was filming Gods of Egypt in Sydney in 2014, where he met an Australian security guard and comic book collector named Charles Carter. According to a BBC report, the ‘Black Panther’ actor and the Aussie guard instantly bonded over their love of martial arts and boxing and often got in play-fights behind the scenes.

The site noted Charles Carter once praising Chadwick Boseman, saying, “He wasn’t ‘Hollywood. He was friendly and calm, but he didn’t have fake familiarity with people… He owned himself, he was friendly to everyone, all crew on set.” In fact, he was the person who predicted Boseman would likely play Black Panther onscreen – a character the world has seen him portray for the first time in 2016.

In 2016, while on the chat show Live with Kelly and Michael, Boseman opened up about the weird signs that led him to play the King of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recalled, “I got in a conversation with the security on set for this movie Gods of Egypt in Australia. And we didn’t really talk that much about Black Panther but he put the first issue of Black Panther in my trailer. His original issue of Black Panther from when he was a kid, and wrote a note in it to say ‘You’re going to get this role.’”

Chadwick Boseman continued, “There was no sign that Marvel was even going to do a Black Panther movie or even bring the Black Panther into the Marvel universe then, but it became a thing that built in my head.”

Do you believe in destiny? Cause this surely seems like it.

