The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently emphasising the social issues and representation of marginalised regions. While the current projects are unable to do wonders, we wonder what the future holds for the superhero fandom. However, Don Cheadle, who plays Colonel Rhodes, aka War Machine, in the MCU, shared his opinion on the Black Panther movie as he voices that it should not have had his character in the movie.

The actor has been a part of the universe, from Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Endgame, as he has made six appearances. However, he has been missing from the Black Panther movie despite having important inclusion in Wakanda during the climactic battle in Avengers: Infinity War.

During the promotion of his upcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion, the actor spoke about appearing in either Black Panther or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. While throwing shade at Marvel, the actor believed they “should have been in Wakanda together:” The Iron Man star added, “Like Sam, I had a big chip on my shoulder — we thought we should have been in Wakanda together. We thought, ‘Really? You’re not going to pull us into Wakanda? Perfect opportunity.'”

Don Cheadle’s Colonel Rhodes, aka War Machine and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, were the first prominent MCU characters to represent African Americans. For no reason, Marvel never bothered to bring T’Challa into a scene with the two actors, and the frustration seems to be obvious. Unfortunately, they could not even share much screen time with the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther.

Considering the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this may be the right time for Marvel Studios to bring MCU stars like Iron Man’s Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, and Samuel L. Jackson to pop up in Black Panther 3.

While Don Cheadle will be seen as the new “righthand to the president” of the United States of America in the Secret Invasion series, it seems like the character is going to have a bright future ahead!

