Jennifer Lopez’s movie The Mother helped her “overanalyse” her relationship with her own children.

The 53-year-old singer-and-actress – who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter in the Netflix movie and she found working on the film benefitted her own personal life because it made her reevaluate her bond with her kids and how it changes as they get older.

Jennifer Lopez told Mexico’s Vogue magazine: “It really helped me to overanalyse it, because when you’re living your life you’re not really analyzing it, but when you’re working on a character, you go deeper into what they’re going through.

Jennifer Lopez added, “It made me think what does she need to do to move from a mother-baby relationship to her adult relationship? Are you going to hide things from me or are we going to be open and forthcoming? All those questions were coming up in my mind.”

The ‘Hustlers’ star – who is married to Ben Affleck – also reflected on how she felt stereotyped in her early days as an actress.

She said: “At first I think I only got parts where I had an accent. And then it gradually changed because I stood my ground.

“I just wanted to play ‘a girl’, you know, I didn’t even want to know what her last name or her first name was.”

Jennifer’s first role as just “a girl” was opposite Matthew McConaughey in 2001’s ‘The Wedding Planner’ and the impact the romcom had on her career was huge.

She reflected: “Normally you would have seen figures like Meg Ryan, Sandra Bullock or Julia Roberts in that role. But once that happened, once I was given that role, I think things really changed.”

