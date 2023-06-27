Sylvester Stallone is a huge star in Hollywood who is blessed with a happy family, including his three daughters who, despite being the kins of such a huge celebrity, were starstruck by others in the fraternity and, like any other, did things like stealing phone numbers from their dad’s cell to dial up their crush. The three sisters, Sistine, Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose, once shared the story of how they stole Liam Hemsworth’s number from the Rocky star’s phone and what followed thereafter.

The three sisters are Stallone and his second wife Jennifer Flavin’s kids and, like The Kardashians, came out with their own reality show known as The Family Stallone, which gives the fans a peek at their happening life. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the senior actor goes full-on Rambo on his girls’ boyfriends and does not hesitate to intimidate them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years back, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar shared the perks of being the daughter of a star like Sylvester Stallone, who is well-connected with other celebrities. His oldest daughter Sophia Rose Stallone confessed to stealing numbers from her father’s phone. She said, “When I was little, I use to go through my dad’s phone and take numbers, Like Liam Hemsworth”, admitting Liam Hemsworth was one of the contacts she stole from her father’s cell and backing the confession, Sistine added, “I called him. He never answered.”

Liam Hemsworth was not the only actor on whom Sylvester Stallone’s daughters had a crush on. They collectively came under the limelight when they graced the stage altogether as the collective Miss Golden Globe to escort presenters and winners. During that time, they had their tingly experiences. Sistine shared that her heart skipped a beat when meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

On the other hand, Scarlet, the youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone, revealed she fainted a little when she got a smile from Ryan Gosling. We can understand the feeling very well, and these Hollywood heartthrobs can make anyone’s heart skip a beat.

For more such throwbacks on Sylvester Stallone, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sofia Vergara Revealed The Size Of Her Bra Addressing Her “Voluptuous’ Body Saying She Has Got “B**bs Of A Stripper”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News