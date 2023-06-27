Sofia Vergara is among the A-list Hollywood and TV actresses with a massive fan following. The actress has proved her acting mettle with several projects, especially the sitcom Modern Family. However, she is not only known as a renowned actress but also a fashionista with an extraordinary physique. While she never shies away from flaunting her s*xy curves, the actress once got candid about her body and revealed her bra size.

Sofia is a Colombian actress who started off in Hollywood in 2003 with the comedy film Chasing Papi. However, her breakthrough came with the role of Gloria Delgado Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family. With the 11-season show, she became one of the highest-paid TV actresses in the country.

Apart from her shows and movies, the actress is known for her astonishing fashion picks. Sofia Vergara’s pictures go viral in a jiffy. She likes to keeping it real when it comes to her exceptional curves and flaunts it with utmost confidence. The America’s Got Talent judge is so in love with her body that she once said she has got the b**bs of a stripper.

Once, in her interview with The Edit, the actress accepted that she had got a “voluptuous” body and expressed how much she loves it. She did not stop there and revealed her bra size is 32D. The actress said, “I know my body: it’s very voluptuous and I’ve got the b–bs of a stripper. They’re a 32DDD and because they’re real, they’re everywhere.”

Despite how beautiful her body is, Sofia has to go through a lot of struggle before hitting any red carpet. She revealed how she has to get her dresses custom made as tey do not come in her size. Despite how stunning she looks in those dresses, the work that they go through end up making them painful for the actress. Sofia said, “I need my dresses to have structure–and under armor,–There is so much going on under my dresses that I bleed at the end of award ceremonies.”

