Micheal Jackson was one of the biggest names in the pop culture world, whose presence is still felt even after fourteen years of the dancer’s death. He died on June 25th, 2009, and just a few days after his memorial anniversary, it is reported that Wade Robson, who accused the late Jackson of molesting him when he was a child, is set to head to trial with the late singer’s corporation MJJ Productions, Inc. Read on to find out more about it!

The dance professional sued Jackson’s company in 2013. However, the case got dismissed back in 2017 after the judge ruled it was filed past the statute of limitations. As the news went all over the internet, many netizens shared their opinion where some of them were in favour, and some were against it.

TMZ reports California Court of Appeal approved the lawsuit by Wade Robson, who has brought against the late singer’s corporation over the allegations of molestation. In the accusation, Robson said the incident occurred from when he was seven to 14 at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. The lawsuit claims that Michael Jackson s*xually abused him from the age of 7 until he was 12 years old. “Michael Jackson was one of the kindest, most loving people I knew. He helped me tremendously with my career and my creativity. He also sexually abused me for seven years,” said Wade Robson.

Reacting to the allegation on Micheal Jackson, many users voiced their opinion. “Wade is a proven liar, and his case has been thrown out several times,” said a user.

Michael Jackson Molestation Allegations by Wade Robson Will Go to Trial https://t.co/uAQKA2aPt7 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2023

Another user explained and siad, “For clarification In 2005, Robson testified that he slept in MJ‘s bed but nothing happened. However, he changed his story in 2013, filing a lawsuit against the company.”

“the man is dead and he still can’t rest in peace,” added another.

Smh the man is dead and he still can’t rest in peace — tayvii cz (@tayviicz) June 27, 2023

A user also said, “This sounds totally absurd.He’s suing MJ’s companies for money claiming the companies and not his mother is responsible for his alleged abuse.

This sounds totally absurd.He's suing MJ's companies for money claiming the companies and not his mother is responsible for his alleged abuse. It's a total money grab that I hope is going to be exposed in court. And Safechuck had nothing even to do with those companies he's suing — Justice for The Falsely Accused (@JuliaBerkowitz1) June 27, 2023

Let us know what you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

