Harry Styles, who earlier dated actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, seems to have found a new love interest in Taylor Russell. The two were recently papped together and the Internet lost its calm. Styles is currently in the middle of his tour but it appears he got some free time to spend with his apparent new lover. While a few of his fans were elated with the new rumour, others mocked the British crooner and asked him to stay away from Russell. Scroll down to read the details.

Harry Styles has been in the news lately for his kind gestures towards his audience during his tours. Recently, the crooner paused his show mid-way to make a pregnant woman attend her urgent nature call. The former One Direction member has also done a few heartwarming gender reveals at his shows.

Circling back to Harry Styles, a photo of the singer with Canadian actress Taylor Russell has been doing the rounds on the Internet, where the two can be seen walking together. The duo was clicked leaving the White Cube art gallery in London, appearing happy and comfortable in each other’s company. Russell was all smiles during their outing as they headed towards a black sedan parked across from the entrance. Styles was seen wearing a blue jacket over a white shirt, paired with dark pants and white sneakers whereas, Russell opted for a casual look with a white tank top and black pants. Styles and Russell, so far, have not commented on their rumoured romance but social media users were quick to react to them getting spotted.

Take a look:

TAYLOR RUSSELL AND HARRY STYLES?!!$&;?$+($!$??_;! pic.twitter.com/22PjXgoYI9 — ♰ sabrina ♰ (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023

One user stated, “Harry Styles and taylor russell together .. it hurts to win so much guys.” Another posted, “I did not expect to wake up and see taylor russell and harry styles being besties… but alas here we are.”

The next one tweeted, “JUST NOW FINDING OUT THAT TAYLOR RUSSELL WAS SEEN HANGING AROUND HARRY STYLES. HARRY STAY AWAY FROM HER.” One user shared, “HARRY WITH TAYLOR RUSSELL OMG??? I’m so late, but if it’s true, SLAYYY!” Another said, “I need harry to stand 50 steps away from taylor russell,” as one concluded, “Taylor russell n harry would honestly send me into a coma.”

For the unversed, Taylor Russell earlier reportedly dated Timothee Chalamet and is best known for her work in Bones And ALL and Lost In Space.

