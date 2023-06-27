Talking about how you feel sometimes is one of the most challenging things to do, especially when you’re emotionally bottled up. Our favourite stars sometimes really struggle with their health but give their best whenever they come up on the stage. Something similar happened with singer Lewis Capaldi when he was performing live at Glastonbury Festival and got stuck with his ‘Tourette syndrome’ and got emotional, but his fans kept going and completed the song till he felt better and started singing again. The Someone You Loved singer’s video is going viral on social media, with fans reacting to it; take a look below!

Lewis enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. His songs are often emotional and loved by millions of his fans, and we can’t get enough of his adorable nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest viral video, Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared a clip of Lewis Capaldi getting emotional at the Glastonbury Festival. As soon as ‘Someone You Loved’ is played, Capaldi gets stuck with his Tourette syndrome on stage, and fans take over and sing along till he feels better, and it’s the best thing on the internet today.

Take a look at Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury Festival performance below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “This took every strength he had … Thank you to the crowd for being amazing”

Another user commented, “His crowd always makes me tear up. Always! The way music = humanity is just… 🥺❤️”

A third commented, “Imagine having to manage this disorder performing in front of so many people. This is SO moving and just such a beautiful showing of the human heart at its finest. ❤️”

A fourth commented, “This was awesome. Never knew he had this condition. ❤️”

What are your thoughts on Lewis Capaldi getting emotional over his supportive fans singing along with him? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Harry Styles Stalls His Live Concert For A Pregnant Woman Who Had To Go ‘Wee’ Urgently, Netizens React “Always A Gentleman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News