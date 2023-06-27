Shakira might be attending a lot of public events and appearing all fine in front of the media but it seems the Colombian singer went through a lot more than expected when she got to know about the affair of her boyfriend of 11 years, Gerard Pique. In a new tell-all interview, Shakira opened up about how she got to know about Gerard’s affair via media and at the same time she dealt with a health emergency of her father William Mebarak Chadid. Scroll down to read the details.

Shakira and Gerard Pique share two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The singer is currently in news for her rumoured romance with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and the two are also reported to jet off to an unknown destination for a vacation very soon.

Circling back to Shakira’s new interview, the award-winning crooner, as per Celeb Post, revealed that her father had a bad fall around the time she got to know about Gerard’s affair via the press. “He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation. While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident.” Shakira continued, “Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.” The singer also explained that she thought her father “wasn’t going to survive.”

The Waka Waka hitmaker added, “The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much.”

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their split via a joint statement in June 2022.

Two months after the breakup, the former Spanish footballer was confirmed to be dating a public relations student Clara Chia. He allegedly had an affair with the 23-year-old during his relationship with Shakira. Gerard is reportedly all set to get engaged with Chia soon.

