Miley Cyrus indeed dropped a bomb with her hit single, Flowers, at the beginning of the year as she made her fans believe she was hitting back at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and his alleged cheating scandal with Jennifer Lawrence. While Miley never confirmed if it was about Liam, her gold dress reminded fans of the one JLaw once wore to a red carpet-event. Over five months after the song was released, the Hunger Games star recently broke her silence and shut down the speculations about her fling with Hemsworth while he was with the Hannah Montana actress.

Miley and Liam first fell in love with each other while filming their 2010 film The Last Song. In 2012, the duo got engaged but called it off the following year. After they rekindled their love in 2016, they tied the knot in 2018, only to part ways a year later.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being extremely straightforward in the industry, as she never fails to stun the audience by opening up about her personal life. However, during her latest appearance on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Oscar-winning actress was seemingly nervous when quizzed about Miley’s track Flowers.

During the show, the host asked the actress if the song was a sly dig at Miley’s tumultuous marriage with Liam Hemsworth and his alleged fling with her. Before the host could finish his question, Jennifer Lawrence chimes in, claiming the rumours were “not true”. She added, “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumour.”

As many believed the 30-year-old singer’s gold dress in the track was much similar to the one JLaw wore to the Hunger Games premiere. Flowers’ lyrics did the rest of the work in fueling the speculations that Miley was hitting back at Liam and Lawrence’s alleged fling. However, the Red Sparrow star refused to admit the same and said, “I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time… But it was years after they broke up.” Talking about the Gold dress, she added, “So I just assume that was like a coincidence.”

Well, it seems that JLaw was prepared that she would have to answer such questions one day as she was ready to respond to them. However, we must note that Miley never admitted the song was about her ex-husband.

