Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who is currently busy collecting all the accolades for her recently released film ‘No Hard Feelings’. However, apart from her acting skills, JLaw is mostly known for her outwitting sarcastic nature and on-point sense of humour. But a few years back, the actress had got caught up in a massive controversy after her n*de pictures got leaked online.

It was one of the darkest phases Jennifer had ever seen. However, years later, the actress opened up about the incident and talked about how it scarred her for life. Scroll below to read further.

It was in the year of 2014 when Jennifer Lawrence’s name was on every news cover after her n*de pictures got leaked. Then, years later, Jen at Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast revealed, “I feel like I got gang-b*nged by the f*cking planet. Like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Talking about how the intensity of the incident scarred her, Jennifer Lawrence further revealed, “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. Think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so.”

J Law then explained why she never sued Apple over the leaks and concluded, “…none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my n*de body back to me and Nic (her former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult), the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.”

Well, it’s a scar that needed to be healed, and we are sure Jennifer Lawrence has finally overcome that dark phase. What do you think?

