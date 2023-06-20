James Gunn is all charged up to revamp the DC Universe, and the first big project to come out of it is Superman: Legacy; although the casting has not yet been finalised, the potential names have been all over the news. The director is excited about it, and recently with the audition process, he is hyping up the excitement even more. A lot has happened and changed after he took over the DCU along with Peter Safran, and the frontrunners for the role of Superman include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittany.

And for the role of Lois Lane, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan are in the last leg of the race, as per several reports. Previously it was played by Amy Adams while Henry Cavill ruled the hearts with his portrayal as Kal-El, and his exit has been deeply upsetting for the fans.

James Gunn’s last MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s positive response might help the director ease the fans who are furious with him and all the changes he has made, starting with not going ahead with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 or not hiring Henry Cavill back. The audition process took place over the Father’s Day weekend. Gunn, who is socially active across several platforms, shared his first impression of the screen tests on Blue Sky social media for Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn updating the fans, wrote, “Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy. I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.” The Hollywood Reporter reported three names each for the role of Clark and Lois. It included Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Tom Brittany, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan participated. They reportedly participated in the screen tests, and different dynamics were tested during the audition. The audition started on the 16th of June till today, i.e. 20th of June.

James Gunn directed Superman: Legacy is said to go on the floors in January 2024, and the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.

