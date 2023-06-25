Dave Bautista is one of the biggest names who has made their way from the wrestling rings to Hollywood. While the wrestler-turned-actor has had an amazing career in the field of wrestling, his performance in Hollywood is also highly applauded by the audience. Not to forget, even the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had words of praise for him as he was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Draxx The Destroyer.

As it is impossible to forget the roots, Bautista is in the headlines as former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently revealed details about his real-life heat with the GOTG star. Both the superstars shared the locker room for about four years before Dupree requested his release and left WWE in 2007 as The Animal went on to win championships.

During a recent conversation on Cafe de Rene, the former WWE star Dupree disclosed why he had heat with Dave Bautista. In the past, the MCU star revealed how he was obsessed with women and had affairs with the Divas in the company. Dupree shared, “A lot of the girls were giving me attention, and he didn’t like that.”

While recalling his days, the former WWE star added more about Dave Bautista and added, “I remember one time, like right before I left, it was me. I think Spanky, that’s Brian Kendrick, maybe Paul [London], a bunch of young guys, right? He goes and shakes everybody’s hand, but he doesn’t shake mine. Yeah, f**k you, Dave. F**king idiot. You suck as a wrestler,”

However, in the past, the wrestler-turned-actor himself revealed how women would throw themselves upon him, so it is quite possible to assume that this could be true. While The Animal has left the WWE ring, he has also bid farewell to his most known MCU role of Draxx The Destroyer, as he played the role for the last time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

