Ezra Miller’s recently released film, The Flash had got a PG-13 rating along with a partial n*dity note and had raised many eyebrows as this has not been seen in any DC movies. The scene that got the note is where a young Barry Allen can be seen not knowing how to use his powers, burnt down his own clothes, revealing his b*tt to the screens.

Now, the director of the movie, Andy Muschietti, explained the brief surprising n*dity in the film and talked about why it was necessary for the story. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In an interview with Movie Maker, Andy Muschietti opened up about Ezra Miller’s partial n*dity seen in the movie The Flash and shared, “I have no problem with n*dity. Of course, it’s a PG-13 movie, so it’s not like full frontal or anything. It’s part of the story, there’s no intention to show our hero [undressed], except for that his clothes burned because he doesn’t know how to use his powers. He’s in the middle of the street, b*tt naked, having created a terrifying mess with fire and people running and all kinds of disasters.”

Well, whatever the reason behind it was, it didn’t work to bring in more audience to watch the film. According to The Direct, The Flash earned $55 million on the domestic front, which is even less than Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam ($67 million), marking it a bigger flop than that. However, it’s not the n*dity that affected the film’s box office numbers but mostly the actor’s controversial recent incidents.

The Flash might not get a sequel. However, did you watch this movie? What are your thoughts about Andy Muschietti’s reasoning behind the partial n*dity? Let us know in the comments.

