‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti is to helm the new Batman movie. Muschietti – who previously directed the two-part ‘IT’ reboot as well as 2013’s ‘Mama’ – stepped into the world of comic book heroes by taking charge of the new blockbuster ‘The Flash’ starring Ezra Miller, and now it’s been confirmed he’s returning to the DC Universe by taking the reins of a new big screen Batman project titled ‘The Brave and the Bold’.

Andy Muschietti’s connection to the project has been rumoured for some time, but he has now finalised a deal to direct the movie, which was confirmed in a statement from DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, who said: “We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan.

“It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy Muschietti’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice,” said DC Studios heads.

“Luckily, Andy Muschietti said yes. … We couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

Andy Muschietti has already worked with two Batmans – both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck make appearances as the superhero in his movie ‘The Flash’.

‘The Brave and the Bold’ will introduce a new version of the Caped Crusader as well as murderous youngster Damian Wayne, who is actually Batman’s son. He later becomes Robin and eventually takes over the role of Batman himself.

When announcing the movie earlier this year, James Gunn said of the film: “It’s a very strange father-and-son story.”

A separate Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson called ‘The Batman: Part II’ is due out in 2025.

