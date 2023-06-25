The recent superhero movies are not getting quite the response that they are looking for. Be it Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC movies, all of them are facing heavy criticism about something or the other. Reacting to the same not-so-good performance of the superhero flicks, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shed his opinion on both the quantity and the quality of new superhero content recently released in the times.

Gunn is one of the most prolific names in the filmmaking industry, and as his works have proved his capabilities, there is no denying that his works have spoken for himself. After giving his last MCU flick with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the superhero fandom looks forward to the filmmaker and expects what he will bring to the audiences with his new DCU slate.

During a recent conversation on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, James Gunn talked about the string of superhero movies that have been released in the last few years. Rosenbaum recalled his time playing Lex Luthor in Smallville on The CW. Adding to his comment, Gunn chimed in that there are “too many” superhero properties compared to when that show ran from 2001 to 2011. ‘Yeah, I do think there’s too many,” said the filmmaker when asked about many superhero shows and movies.

Later in the conversation, James Gunn blasted makers as they are focusing more on the sequels and not making the first movie something special that would stand out from the rest. He claimed that “people have gotten really lazy with their superhero stories”.

However, He made sure that his DCU slate will have a balance as the team isn’t “going to overextend [itself]”. Delivering to fans’ expectations would be the priority for them as they added, “We’re going to be very careful with the product that we put out and making sure everything is as good as it can possibly be.”

