Amber Heard has been away from the limelight ever since she lost a defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The duo had been embroiled in an ugly court case over domestic violence allegations. The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay damages worth $10.35 million but ultimately settled the case for $1 million. While most thought her career was over, she’s now returning to Hollywood with the film ‘In The Fire’.

Yesterday marked the premiere of In The Fire at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy. Netizens were divided when they first learnt about Amber’s movie premiering at such a huge event. While many called for a boycott, others showed her support and were happy to see her reviving her career.

Glimpses are viral on social media platforms as Amber Heard walked the red carpet at Taormina Film Festival. She chose the classy way, donning a black coloured dress and opted for curly hair and bold red lipstick. The actress was truly glowing and visibly happy as she was showered with love from fans. A crowd of fans demanded autographs and even gave her flowers as they prayed for her healing after the ugly court battle with Johnny Depp.

It looks like support for Amber Heard has immensely grown despite her loss in court. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their love for the actress. Some called it Johnny Depp’s loss, while others happily rooted for her.

“he (Johnny Depp) never deserved a queen like her anyways,” a user commented.

Another wrote, “Johnny boy really let go of this queen, personally huge L”

“I can’t stop smiling. She looks so good,” read a comment.

“oh she’s MOTHERING. so happy to see she’s surrounded by all this love. US doesn’t deserve her,” another wrote.

Amber Heard stuns at the Taormina Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/XLHzlzeIFc — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023

Amber Heard had moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh and girlfriend Bianca Butti after the verdict in a defamation battle last year. Clearly, fans want more of her!

