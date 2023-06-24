Johnny Depp’s fame in the industry has always been unmatchable. With his extraordinary talent of bringing characters to life and playing literally any role that comes his way with sheer magic, the actor has proved how he is a living legend in Hollywood. He has indeed done it all except playing a superhero. Depp did get a chance to star in a Marvel movie but had to pass it on to Nicolas Cage.

Depp made his debut with the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street and went on to do a lot more gigs. However, his professional break came with the 1987 television police series 21 Jump Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the late 90s and early 2000s, Johnny Depp was at the peak of his career with many directors ready to sign him. He was also offered the role of Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, a popular name in Marvel Comics. As per FandomWire, the movie was set to be shot with a budget of $75 million in 2000 with Depp playing the lead role.

But, things did not go according to plan and the project was shelved along with other Hollywood movies. While the reason was never disclosed, the script of the film was given another chance in mid-2000s. While the production of the movie was good to go this time, Johnny Depp could not sign the deal as he was already a part of the highly successful film franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, as its lead, Captain Jack Sparrow.

Nicolas Cage soon bagged the role of the flame-skulled motorcycle enthusiast in the 2007 film Ghost Rider. The actor was seemingly fit for the role as the movie ended up earning a whopping $229 million against a budget of $120 million. Despite the poor response to the second instalment, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, the franchise became worth $378 million.

Ghost Rider is reportedly set to make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars. However, who would play the motorcycle enthusiast is still not announced yet.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Charlie Puth To Collab With BTS’ Jungkook For A Stage Performance Once Again? Teases The Historic Reunion On Left And Right’s 1st Anniversary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News