The South Korean boy band BTS’ star value is indeed out of the world. The band members have often helped local vendors skyrocket their sales and even go out of stock during several incidents. Recently, BTS’ V made the day of a YouTuber whose subscribers increased to manifolds with a single post. Scroll down to read the scoop.

V began his musical journey along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope. He is among the most celebrated K-Pop idols in the world with a massive fan following.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BTS’ V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, recently made a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest Instagram user to reach 60 million followers. Last week, the singer also helped a local South Korean garment brand boost their sales after he wore one of their knitted sweaters. This time, the 27-year-old has helped a YouTuber to reach over a million views on one of his videos.

As per a report by Koreaboo, BTS’ V shared a link to a clip named 17 and Lost Memories of YouTuber Matthew Chun on his Weverse handle. Along with the link, the K-Pop idol wrote, “You are goat [greatest of all time]. I’ll keep an eye on you.” The single post led to Matthew’s overnight fame as his subscribers increased from 279 to 53,600. Moreover, the two-year-old clip, which had less than 200 views, crossed the 1.5 million views benchmark in no time.

Reacting to the massive growth of his YouTube handle, Matthew Chun thanked the viewers and mentioned how he is currently working on another video. In his bio, he described himself as a South Korean filmmaking student based out of New York.

This is yet another example of BTS’ V’s massive brand value and how he can turn anything he touches into gold.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Charlie Puth To Collab With BTS’ Jungkook For A Stage Performance Once Again? Teases The Historic Reunion On Left And Right’s 1st Anniversary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News