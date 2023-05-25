The massive fan base of the South Korean boy band BTS are eagerly waiting to receive updates on the members’ military enlistment. While the band’s eldest one Jin began training last year, J-Hope joined the military in April. Now, Jungkook broke the silence on his military enlistment and revealed his plans before beginning his training.

BTS is set to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary this year. The boy band debuted in 2013 with its seven members: RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga.

Last year, after a long legal battle, the band’s members announced they would enlist themselves for the mandatory military service that their country requires. Before turning 30, Jin began his training last year and was followed by J-Hope. During his latest live stream, Jungkook opened up about his own enlistment and gave an update on J-Hope’s time in the military.

As per Koreaboo, the Left and Right singer said, “Our Hope hyung recently had a ceremony for completing training. Hope hyung uploaded a selfie on our group chat, and his eyes became very manly.” He further addressed his own enlistment and said, “Ah, I have to go (to the military), too, though. I’ll go and return coolly.”

As J-Hope had a buzz cut before heading to the training centre, Jungkook revealed his plans to cut his long locks. He said, “Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It’s called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, What, when did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair? And so I will make it so that (my short haircut) feels natural.” Now, that sounds like a plan.

The BTS ARMY is eager to know who the next member would be to join the military. Meanwhile, all we can do is wait.

