Margot Robbie is expecting her upcoming Barbie movie and has been around the corner promoting the same. As the actress worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, she recently revealed a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Oscar nominee explains how her feet got dirty while she was walking around the movie set, and Tarantino asked her not to clean her feet before shooting the theatre scene.

The Quentin Tarantino foot fetish is one of the most talked about aspects of the filmmaker’s work. Apart from his style of violence to the dialogue and multiple pop culture references, to the frequent shots of women’s feet, the filmmaker has always been in the news for the same. Following the same, Margot played a role in the 2019 Tarantino movie as a fictionalised version of the late actor Sharon Tate, who reportedly walked around barefoot because she disliked wearing shoes.

During a conversation with Vogue, Margot Robbie said that Quentin Tarantino specifically asked her not to clean her feet before her iconic scene in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The actress recalled how her character walks into a movie theatre to see herself on the big screen, and she kind of kicks off her go-go boots, puts her feet up, and settles in to watch the movie. “ “But my feet were dirty because I’d been walking around set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them,” said the actress while talking about Tarantino’s foot fetish.

The Barbie star added that some ran in to do it, to which the director said, “’No, it’s real. Keep it”. However, the filmmaker has been questioned about the abundance of shots of women’s feet in his movies. He defines it as “Good Direction” as once he said, “I don’t take it seriously. There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies.”

Let us know what do you think about the foot fetish of Quentin Tarantino and the recent comment by Margot Robbie.

