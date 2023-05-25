Kim Kardashian has been speaking about her assets for as long as one can remember. In an interview with a leading magazine, the social media star once spoke about how she was not always confident about the way she looked and was upset about how her body was. Talking further about her body image issues way back in 2014, Kim shared that she would sit in the bath and cry and pray that her b**bs would stop growing.

Kim Kardashian most recently made headlines for claiming that her former husband, Kanye West’s shenanigans will be far more damaging to their children than her s*x tape. Kim filed for a divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and their divorce finally got settled in November 2022.

Speaking on her body image issues in an earlier interview with Elle Magazine, Kim Kardashian asserted, “When I was 13 my father [Robert Kardashian] wrote me a letter. I was unhappy with my body. I developed really early.” She continued, “Every night I would sit in the bath and cry, I prayed my b**bs would stop growing. He told me I had a body not many girls have, that later it would lead to attention from men, but that the most important thing was that I was a wonderful girl and I had to understand my self worth.” Kim further explained that it took her a long time to embrace her curves.

“It’s taken me a long time to be happy with my body and for my confidence to grow to what it is today. I grew up when the body to have was the tall, slim, supermodel one, like Cindy Crawford’s. No one looked like me. It’s good to break the mould and recreate one”, said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Speaking of her n*de 2013 photoshoot she admitted that it didn’t happen overnight. “I’m an Armenian girl, I have shape, and it turned out people liked that,” said the SKIMS founder.

She at the time added, “That makes me feel good about myself and about other women for being so supportive. I am a confident woman, but I didn’t just arrive confident it has built over the years and that is a big part of who I am now.”

