American actress Christina Applegate brutally slammed the Daily Wire show host and conservative commentator Candace Owens after the latter criticized an undergarment advertisement featuring a model in a wheelchair. The 51-year-old actress took to Twitter to express her views and shut down Candace saying that she woke up to see the most horrifying thing.

Candace Owens got on the wrong side of the Internet when during a recent episode of her show, she took a dig at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line for promoting products for those with disabilities. The host soon got schooled by social media users but Christina clearly grabbed the headlines. Read on to know who said what.

Christina Applegate, who in August 2021 revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, took to Twitter to take potshots at Candace saying, “Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing.” The actress added, “This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f**king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us.” Christina followed it up with another tweet saying, “Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!!.” The Hollywood star further stated, “So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake.”

If this was not enough, Christina Applegate again took to Twitter saying, “I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely.”

The rage-filled tweets by the California native came after Candace on her show earlier stated, “I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don’t get it.” She continued, “I don’t know. And if I’m wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments.”

Further responding to the Kim Kardashian’s clothing line ad Candace questioned, “Why did they do this? I don’t know, I don’t know why this needed to be done. I’m getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous” concluding, “By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this. I think they’re on my side. I think they think this is stupid.”

