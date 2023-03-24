Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are one of the most loved & adored couples in the entertainment industry. After dating each other for a while, they tied the knot in 2018. The power couple has restored our faith in love as they proved if you want to be someone, nothing can stop you. Be it your age difference or even your cultural difference. The duo never fails to dish out couple goals & recently, Nick uploaded a funny video revealing that Priyanka made her wait for two hours. Now, the actress has reacted to it & their banter is too sweet to handle! Scroll below to read the details.

Priyanka & Nick are setting up goals with their social media banter. Recently, the singer uploaded a video hinting that he is getting late because of his wifey Priyanka, and now, the actress has called her time zone “Indian stretchable time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Jonas recently uploaded a video on his social media, where he can be seen waiting for someone and keeping a tab on time. While the singer didn’t mention Priyanka’s name, the text on the reel read, “When she said, we are leaving at 7, but it’s 8:45.” The funny video garnered a lot of funny reactions from Indians, telling Nick that Priyanka works on Indian Standard Time & they are known for stretching time & being late.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

One of the users wrote, “It’s called Indian time!!! You will soon go off it.”

“Hahaha.. we call it Indian Standard Time.”

“That’s literally me to everyone in my house.”

“She is an Indian bro you have to make this a habit.”

“Nick Jeeja Ji welcome to the Indian Standard Time.”

Later, Priyanka Chopra reposted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Indian stretchable time is real. #IST #Itiswhatitis.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents to daughter Malti Marie & they never leave a chance to indulge in PDAs. On the work front, Priyanka will be soon seen in Citadel.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Projection: Keanu Reeves Starrer Aiming To Go Beyond $100 Million+ In 1st Weekend, To Enter Into A Profit Zone Within A Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News