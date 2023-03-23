Music sensation Rihanna is among the Hollywood stars known for their bold attitude and choices. It is safe to say that Riri is not afraid of anything and never fails to win hearts with her fearless self. However, did you know Rihanna has often been spotted stealing wine and liquor glasses from clubs, hotels and fashion shows? Well, that is indeed surprising. However, her response won hearts when she was accused of doing it.

Riri enjoys being a mother to her son, who she shares with her beau, A$AP Rocky. While she also announced her second pregnancy, she has been stealing eyes with her stunning maternity fashion. Read further to know a little bit more about her habit of stealing.

Rihanna is the paparazzi’s favourite, and there is no doubt. Every now and then, the singer is photographed during her public appearances and even announced her first pregnancy. Back in 2018, when Rihanna graced the red sofa of the Graham Norton Show with her Ocean’s 8 co-stars and was shown some paparazzi pictures in which her wine glass accompanied her.

During the show, the host showed the Umbrella singer a slide show where she could be spotted leaving venues with a wine glass in her hand. When discussing the first picture, Norton asked, “Did you ask permission from the club when you left holding this glass?” Rihanna said, “That might have been one I took to the club.”

When Norton displayed another picture, Riri explained, “I took that back to the hotel that I took it from.” When Rihanna was shown several more pictures, among which one saw her leaving a venue with a bottle of wine, she responded, “My mum is gonna see this.” The singer, including her co-stars, left everyone in splits with her innocent response.

