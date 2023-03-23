Dakota Johnson is the ultimate queen of sass and doesn’t let anyone walk over her. Back in 2019, she called out Ellen DeGeneres when the latter claimed she didn’t get an invitation to her party. Later, Drew Barrymore brought up the incident on her talk show and lauded the actress for it. The clip from the episode is going viral on the internet, and netizens have much to say. Scroll on to learn more.

Ellen has been accused of mistreating her guests on her talk show. Several Hollywood celebrities have come forward and said the same. It seems Drew is one of them, as she praised Dakota for standing up to Ellen in this throwback video that has recently surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, it all started in 2019 when Dakota Johnson appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host complained that the Fifty Shades of Grey actress did not invite her to her birthday party. Dakota quickly responded that Ellen was lying, and while she did send an invite, the host did not show up. An Instagram page that goes by the name, Dakjfan, shared a video on their page that shows how this instance was later brought up on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Take A Look At The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakjfan (@dakjfan)

When the Persuasion actress mentioned that her neighbour, Jimmy Kimmel, had a lot of parties without inviting her, Drew made a snarky observation. She said, “People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.” Dakota laughed it off, and Drew Barrymore added, “That was amazing, by the way.”

Netizens reacted to it in different ways. While most users lauded Dakota Johnson and Drew Barrymore for supporting each other, some wondered why the latter disliked Ellen DeGeneres. Here’s what they commented:

A Dakota fan said, “Love that someone actually calls it out with reverence. Dakota was legendary when she did that and started something years before she would realize it.”

Another user wrote, “I f*cking LOVE YOU DAKOTA😂😍🔥🙌 THAT FACE THAT SMILE THAT ENERGY. Bless you ❤️”

A user commented, “Okay also Drew knows Ellen has nothing on her- Drew comes from an acting family and is selling a pastel air fryer at Walmarts.”

A fan praised the actresses and wrote, “Thats too much together ❤️”

Well, we love Drew Barrymore and Dakota Johnson’s camaraderie as well.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra vs Bella Thorne Fashion Face-Off: Who Wore Sheer Cleav*ge Exposing Thigh-High Slit Gown Better? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News