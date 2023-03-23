When everybody wants their hand on a dress an actress has donned, it is clearly a hit. But, when we look at another celebrity wearing the same dress, it is undoubtedly epic. We’re talking about a dazzling Philosophy gown designed by Lorenzo Serafini. The outfit was sported by Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes after-party in May 2019. Hollywood’s sweetheart, Bella Thorne, was later seen in the very same attire at the Venice Film Festival in September 2019.

Both the gorgeous ladies looked absolutely stunning in the gown, and we’re in awe. The dress was quite a beauty in itself, and we totally understand why both actresses fell for it. The sheer black outfit was covered with bold silver beads, giving the mesh fabric a glamorous and delicate appeal. The plunging V-neckline with exposed sides made the gown look super sexy. The attire flaunted a tie-up detail at the waist, adding an effortlessly chic vibe. The thigh-high slit and ruffled hems gave the dress an oomph factor, and Priyanka and Bella carried it off amazingly. But, who wore it better? Scroll on to find out!

Priyanka Chopra

There’s hardly a look in the world that Priyanka Chopra cannot ace. The actress has proved it every single time, and she did the same in 2019. PC arrived at the Cannes after-party with her beau Nick Jonas in the stunning Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown. Take a look at the picture shared by Priyanka on her Instagram handle:

For the nighttime event, Priyanka opted for a bold makeup look. She went for glossy brown lips and glittery smokey brown eyes. The Citadel actress wore dainty diamond danglers in her ears and black stilettos. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail and ditched any neckpiece to let the plunging neckline do all the talking.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne knows how to turn up the heat and did precisely that at the Venice Film Festival 2019. She appeared at the premiere of Joker and looked bewitching in the studded Philosophy gown. Take a look at the picture shared by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Instagram page:

Unlike Priyanka Chopra, Bella Thorne went light with the makeup and heavy with accessories. She chose soft glam eyes and nude lips and tied her hair in a messy bun with a few loose strands in the front. She completed the look with a double-layered, interlocked crystal choker and sapphire studs. Bella also wore a pair of black stilettos that finished off the look perfectly.

While Priyanka Chopra looked bold and beautiful in the gown, Bella Thorne aced the delicate and s*xy look. Though we do feel the latter could have gone easy with the accessories. Who do you think slayed the outfit better? Let us know!

