Kristen Stewart, who rose to fame after featuring in one of the popular film franchises Twilight as Bella Swan, is known for creating her own niche in the Hollywood industry. Over the years of her career, she has been a part of many controversies, but still, she enjoys a massive fanbase that loves and adores her for just being herself. She was selected as one of the jury members of the Berlin Film Festival, and her look on the red carpet caught our attention. Scroll below as we decode it!

For the unversed, Stewart had led the headlines for the longest time for dating Robert Pattinson and then parting ways with him. However, it’s not just for her acting skills or personal affair, but also the actress often hits the news for her unique and risky fashionable looks!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month on 25th February, Kristen Stewart graced the red carpet for the closing ceremony of the Berlin Film Festival, looking absolutely bold and beautiful in a Chanel dress. Ditching her bra, Kristen put on a racy display of her b**bs that were covered with pocket detailing of the outfit and flaunted her skin in the stunning sheer black dress. She wore black knickers underneath the gown. The dress also featured a shirt style with layers of embroidered works in the lower half.

Check out the post here, as shared by one of her fan pages on Twitter:

Kristen Stewart fotografada pela dupla Lottermann e Fuentes durante o Berlinale 📸 pic.twitter.com/GoASInLBOe — Kristen Stewart BR | Fã-clube (@KSBRSite) March 16, 2023

Kristen Stewart didn’t opt for any jewellery other than some rings as she wanted to keep the focus on her outfit. For makeup, she went with a bold and unique look as she completed it with full coverage foundation, defined brows, pinkish smokey winged liner and rimmed waterline with a lot of mascara, contoured cheeks and nude lip shade. She accentuated the look by flaunting her short spiked hair. A perfect tomboyish and bold combo!

What are your thoughts about Kristen Stewart’s Berlin Film Festival look? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Katy Perry Gets Brutally Slammed By Netizens For Giving A Negative Feedback To American Idol Contestant, A User Said: “Shame On Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News