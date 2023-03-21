Heidi Klum, one of the famous names in the modelling industry, never fails to hit the headlines for something or the other. Even in her late 40s and early 50s, she can give a run to all the current supermodels with her curvaceous figure and sultry poses. She was the first German model who became Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1998. Well, recently, she shared two pictures from her Vogue photoshoot, and her fans have been going crazy over them. Why? Scroll below to check them out!

Heidi enjoys a massive follower base on Instagram and has a 10.6 million online family who supports, loves, and admires the supermodel for whatever she does.

A few hours ago, Heidi Klum took to her Instagram handle and shared two back-to-back pictures from her recent Vogue Greece fashion photoshoot. In the first picture, Heidi can be seen sitting in a corner wearing a semi-see-through stole and flashing her b**bs as she ditched her bra. Completing the look with dewy-finish makeup and a sleek braid, the supermodel posed for the camera.

Check out the posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

For the second picture, Heidi Klum brought her glam side to the table. Ditching bra, the supermodel flaunted her toned midriff and a part of her side-b**b in a dirty white coloured blazer and knickers. Keeping the look fresh and minimal, Heidi completed it with open hair in beachy curls.

As soon as Vogue Greece’s official Instagram handle shared the pictures, netizens and Heidi Klum’s fans bombarded the posts with comments lauding her as she still looked young and s*xy even at 49. One of them wrote, “At 50 year young she is a class act and as Beautiful as ever people need to keep hate to themselves.”

Another one commented, “girl i want to say I grew up watching you and I must say you are still soft on the. eyes your proof of a higher being.”

On another post, one of the comments can be read, “How does she stay so young looking. Always looks amazing 🔥🔥🔥”

However, a few even lashed out at the supermodel and trolled her for putting pictures with heavily photoshopped features and wrote, “What happened to her nose? Worse photoshopped 😢”

Another one penned, “ew, time to leave the stage!!”

Well, what are your thoughts about Heidi Klum’s sultry looks? Isn’t she ageing backwards, putting all the gen Z supermodels for a run for the money? Let us know your thoughts.

