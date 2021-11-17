Most 90s kids at some point during their teenage have been obsessed with Twilight. It was a whole rage witnessing the entire vampire vs werewolves battle and the whole supernatural concept. The franchise was way beyond its time with its polyamory love angle. Kristen Stewart recently opened up about making out with Robert Pattinson during the auditions but fans are unhappy with the reigniting memories!

Advertisement

As most know, Robert and Kristen began dating while they were shooting for Twilight (2008). They struck the chords pretty soon, and in no time, one could witness their blooming romance! Things turned upside down in 2012 when the actress was caught cheating on her partner with director Rupert Sanders. She even issued an apology but it was too late!

Advertisement

In the latest interview with the New Yorker, Kristen Stewart revealed that she and Robert Pattinson were asked to make out as a part of their audition. “It was so clear who worked,” she added.

Kristen Stewart even went on to praise Robert Pattinson and said he was perfect for the role. “(Robert had an) intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing’. And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same’.”

She added, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

But Kristen Stewart fans feel that Twilight fans should get over the memories and let the duo individually move on.

A fan wrote, “Can I please follow the Kristen Stewart topic without seeing Robert Pattinson tweets too? Face with look of triumph I think he’s okay I don’t have anything against him but stop associating him with Kristen!”

Another wrote, “Maybe just focus on Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (individually) since it’s so weird that they turned out to be two of the most interesting actors of their generation”

A user wrote, “Perhaps Kristen should stop mentioning him in her interviews.”

“Let them be,” tweeted a user.

Kristen in the past had confessed that she would have loved to get married to Robert Pattinson. The actress has moved on and is currently engaged to partner Dylan Meyer.

Stewart also confirmed that marriage is soon on the cards!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint & Emma Watson Get Potterheads Excited As Reunion Is On For Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube