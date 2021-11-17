Hold onto your hats, potterheads, as the original Hogwarts wizarding trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, are reuniting to continue their magical adventures. Harry Potter is one such fictional character, including Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger, that most people know of. The last film based on the books by J.K. Rowling came out in 2011.

Ten years after releasing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2, there have been several more additions and spin-offs of the wizarding world. Fans saw the Fantastic Beasts series featuring Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and more.

Now, as per the reports, the die-hard fans of Harry Potter get to rejoice as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus as well as the other cast members from the eight films for the first time in an HBO Max reunion special. This lands on the anniversary of the franchise’s first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to be released on 1 January 2022. The official account of HBO Max has posted a video on Instagram to announce the reunion. “For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon,” the caption read.

It further added the list of cast and crew who will be coming back including, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright Chris Columbus, and many more.

Even Emma Watson took to her Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. She shared an old photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, her and the rest of the Hogwarts army on the set of the magical world. Are you excited about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts? Let us know!

